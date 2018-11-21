Governorship, State Assembly elections hold March 2 – INEC

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday said all Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will hold on March 2, 2019.

Yakubu spoke at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at the the Commission’s Conference Room in Abuja.

A statement on INEC’s twitter handle, @inecnigeria, quoted Yakubu as saying that “the Area Council elections in FCT will hold on 2nd March 2019 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections. Party primaries for the Area Council elections ended on 27th October 2018.”

The INEC Chairman also disclosed that list of candidates for elections would be published in its FCT office as well as the 6 Area Councils on today (Wednesday).

“The Commission appeals to citizens to check the personal details of the Chairmanship and Councilorship candidates that seek to represent them,” he said.

“Campaign for 2019 Presidential election officially commenced on Sunday, 18th Nov. 2018 as provided for by the Electoral Act. INEC is committed to closely monitoring d campaigns pursuant to our statutory mandate and to ensure compliance with the extant laws and regulations,” he added.

Yakubu said the meeting with RECs was meant to discuss progress made on the collection of PVCs and new modalities for more efficient administration of collection process; consideration on Recruitment and training of election duty staff and ongoing review of the framework for voting by IDPs.

He added that the meeting also aimed at exploring additional assistive measures in support of People Living With Disabilities, PLWDs in the electoral process, as well as examining additional ways to safeguard the sanctity of the ballot against the menace of vote-buying at Polling Units and appraising issues relating to electoral logistics and general assess facilities and preparations 4, 2019.