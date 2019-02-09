Hassan Bashiru appointed new Population commission chair

Alhaji Hassan Bashiru has been appointed as the new acting Chairman for the National Population Commission (NPopC).

The Director, Public Affairs Department, Mr Mohammed Isah, made this known on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Bashiru on Jan. 23.

Isah explained that the acting Chairman was the most senior of the federal commissioners.

Bashiru, a certified professional accountant, represents Bauchi State, the NPopC spokesman said.

The tenure of the former Chairman of the commission, Mr Eze Duruiheoma, lapsed on Jan. 23, after five years of service.