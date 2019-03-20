I am still very much in PDP – Agbaje

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last gubernatorial poll in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje has dismissed reports that he has dumped the party, saying he is still very much in PDP.

Trending reports online had it that Agbaje had dumped the PDP over unresolved issues.

A statement issued by Agbaje’s spokesperson, Modupe Ogunbayo, on Wednesday said he remained a member of the PDP.

The statement said in the last 24 hours, Agbaje had received uncountable calls and messages from friends asking him if he had resigned from PDP.

The statement added that the report was part of ongoing propaganda and disinformation machinery of his foes.

“In the past 24 hours, Mr. Olujimi Agbaje, the governorship candidate of the PDP) in the recently-concluded 2019 election in Lagos state, has received uncountable calls and messages from numerous friends, teeming political associates within PDP and countless members of his supporters, that he has resigned from the PDP.

“It is another chunk from the ongoing propaganda and disinformation machinery of his foes. Agbaje urges all to treat the rumour with the disdain it wisely deserves,” the statement said.