I married Atiku for his integrity, I know him – Titi Abubakar

Hajiya Titi Atiku Abubakar, wife of the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar has said that her husband is a man of integrity, stressing that she married him for his honesty and patriotism.

Mrs Abubakar disclosed while receiving a campaign group, Women for Atiku, that no one knew Atiku better than she does, having been married to him for 47 years.

She stressed that contrary to unverified and vague allegation of corruption by political detractors, Atiku was actually a man whose integrity, honesty and sincerity earned him her love.

“I usually got confuse Whenever i read the false allegations of corruption being spread by mischief makers against my husband in the media.

“Most times i ask myself if they were referring to my husband whom I have been married to for 47 years or a different person.

“Their descriptions only befits the opposite of Atiku Abubakar, because he is not corrupt as alleged,” Titi Said.

She further stressed that sice she married Atiku 47 years ago, she had never found him wanting in honesty, sincerity, integrity and patriotism to his fatherland.

She narrated how they were brought together by Divine Destiny.

“I was on my way back to Nigeria from Benin Republic wher I went to visit my aunt at the idioroko boarder and was accosted by ofifcers of the Customs Service.

They had demanded that I pay duty for a pair of brocade material which was a gift from my aunt, an argument ensued between us and i told them to have the brocade material for a keep because i couldn’t comprehend why i should pay duty for a pair of brocade.

“Suddenly an officer by name Atiku Abubakar who heard our argument summoned the officers to come along with me to his office.

“He was the head of the command at the time. After listening to both sides, Atiku demanded for the duty charge, dipped his hand into his pocket and paid the duty and handed me the receipt smiling and saying that ‘I will pay him back’.

“As the head of the command he could have simply commanded them to let me go if he chose to, but his patriotism to fatherland would never allow him do so, and that singular act swept me off my feet and i eventually fell in love,” she said.

The National Coordinator of Women for Atiku Mrs Blessing Ebera thanked Mrs Titi Abubakar for the warm reception accorded to her group.

She pledged that the group would continue to mobilise women across every ward to vote for Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

Ebera said that the National leadership and the 36 state coordinators of the group visited to inform her that with the commencement of the campaign, the group is set to penetrate the nook and crannies of Nigeria to mobilise the desired support toward 2019 Atiku victory.

Ebera said that the group would embark on voters mobilisation and education adding that the group would also mobilise all registered voters to collect their Permanent Voters Cards PVCs.