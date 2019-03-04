I remain Kano PDP candidate: Kabir-Yusuf

Abba Kabir-Yusuf, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Kano State, said he remains the party’s flag bearer in spite of the court ruling that nullified the PDP governorship primary.

Kabir-Yusuf, who is the son-in-law of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, made the claim in a statement signed by his spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, issued to newsmen in Kano on Monday.

“The court ruling today (Monday) does not in any way affect the candidature of Engr. Abba Kabir-Yusuf as the case is against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which we believe that the party has taken the most appropriate action of appeal.

“As far as we are concerned, our campaign activities will continue till Thursday night, March 8 when the deadline of campaigns will elapse as contained in the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.”

According to him, the case has nothing to do with him as the party flag bearer, but an internal issue the party had taken step to resolve.

The governorship candidate urged his teeming supporters to remain calm and continue with the electioneering campaigns to ensure victory for the party on Saturday.(NAN)