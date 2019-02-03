If not God, it would have been breaking news that VP, nine others die in helicopter crash – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday said if not for God’s intervention, it would have been a breaking news on local and international media that he and nine crew members died in an helicopter crash.

Osinbajo, at a thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG, City of Grace, Lokoja, Kogi State said no amount of thanksgiving and praises to God would be enough for saving his life and nine others in Saturday’s helicopter crash.

The Vice President survived an helicopter accident at Kabba in Kogi.

“Only God can take the glory for saving my life and that of the nine crew members on board.”

He said that it would have been a breaking news on local and international media that Vice President Osinbajo and nine crew members died in an helicopter crash, but that God had not allowed such to happen.

“No amount of thanksgiving and praises to God would be enough for saving my life and nine crew on board.

“God is the one who can do all things, and only him can take the glory; we return the glory to him.

“We are here to say thank you, thank you Jesus. We bless his name forever and ever,” he said.

He prayed God to bless all the people that had celebrated with him in the state, the nation and the world at large.

“All I have to say is that we are grateful and we are moving to the next level; the Lord will uphold us to the next level and Kogi will be number one,” Osinbanjo said.