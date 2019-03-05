Igbo Community in Ogun promises 500,000 votes for Dapo Abiodun

The Igbo Community in Ogun State has adopted the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Dapo Abiodun as their choice for this Saturday’s election and promised to deliver 500,000 votes for the APC.

This assurance was made during the electioneering visit of the party’s governorship and State Assembly candidates in Ifo local government over the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo community, the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ogun State chapter, High chief Godwin Agwu said the Igbo community was sure of the sincerity of the Prince, hence his adoption.

Chief Agwu stated that Abiodun was their most preferred candidate, capable of taking the state to the desired height.

He recalled that in the last eight years of the present administration, Igbo community has suffered a large shrunk of marginalization.

“During Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s administration, the Igbo community was made a Special Adviser to the governor and we are well recognized”.

“we contribute up to 40/50% of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state and we are paying our taxes, yet we have not been recognized by the Amosun-led administration,” he added.

In an address, the Igwe of Igbo community in Ohun state, Igwe Willy Okonkwo Ejimkeonye, urged the Igbos to use their Permanent voters card, PVC to cast their votes for all APC candidates in the state.

Earlier, the Arewa community led by their State Chairman, Alhaji Sheu Usman also played host to the business mogul at Iperu and declared their total for his aspiration.

They asked him to run an all inclusive government and give priority to the security of lives and properties when he becomes the governor of the State.

“We, the entire Hausa community in Ogun State have resolved to queue behind your candidacy and mobilise massively for your victory on Saturday.”

In his remark, Abiodun commended both communities and other non indigene living within Ogun State.

He assured of them of a government for all irrespective of their tribal differences.