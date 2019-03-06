IGP deploys 7 DIGs, 277 CPs, DCPs, ACPs for Governorship, Assembly polls

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu has deployed seven Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIGs and 277 Commissioner of Police, CPs; Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCPs and Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACPs for Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections across the country.

A statement issued by Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, on Wednesday said the breakdown included 62 CPs, 72 DCPs and 143 ACPs.

“The total number of CPs deployed by the IGP as reflected in our earlier release includes; Sixty-two (62) CPs, Seventy-two (72) DCPs and One Hundred and Forty Three (143) ACPs giving a total of Two Hundred and Seventy Seven (277) Commissioners of Police.

“Note that under the Police Act and Regulations, Section 2, CAP P19, Laws of the Federation, 2004, Commissioner of Police means “a Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police or an Assistant Commissioner of Police,“ he said.