I’ll assemble a strong team of ministers for next level – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration would assemble a strong team of Nigerians and allies to implement transformative plans and proposals to reposition Nigeria’s workforce for the modern technological age.

President Buhari said this in his speech at the June 12, 2019 National Democracy Day in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that toward that end, his administration would ensure significant focus, provide resources, and where necessary, reform in tertiary and technical education.

“Over the next four years, we are committed to assembling a strong team of Nigerians, and allies, to implement our transformative plans and proposals.

“We will see significant focus, resource and, where necessary reform, in tertiary and technical education to reposition Nigeria’s workforce for the modern technological age.

“We will accelerate investments in primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare programs, interventions and infrastructure as well as in upgrading of our medical personnel to stem the flight of our best trained people,” he said.

On food security, he said: “Our farmers have made great strides in local production of rice, maize, cassava, poultry, fertilizer, fisheries and sesame.

“We remain resolute in supporting private sector in emphasizing backward integration and export expansion plans.

“Felling of trees to provide energy for domestic use is taking its toll on our rain forests, our ecology and our climate.’’

The President also said: “We are taking steps to harness cleaner and more sustainable sources of electricity. We export over 2 million tons of cooking gas, yet we consume less than half a million tons.

“We will work to address this issue and support rural communities with challenges of safely switching from firewood to cooking gas.

“Dedicated agro-industrial processing zones will be developed on a PPP basis to increase farming yields, agricultural productivity and industrial output.

“Over 2,000 kilometers of ongoing Federal road and bridge projects across the country will be completed to reduce journey times and the cost of doing business.

“As I mentioned earlier, critical feeder roads will be built to facilitate easier transportation for people and goods from rural areas to major roads.

“We are at advanced stages of securing investments to modernize and expand our transmission and distribution infrastructure, ensuring that electricity is available and affordable for all Nigerians.

“Several rail, seaport and airport projects are at various stages of completion. We will open the arteries of transportation nationwide.

“It is a fact that Nigeria has more gas reserves than it has in oil. Over the last four years, we have become a net exporter of urea, which is made from natural gas. We invite investors to develop more natural gas-based petrochemical projects.’’

President Buhari insisted that his government would not tolerate actions by any individual or groups of individuals seeking to attack our way of life or those who seek to corruptly enrich themselves at the expense of others.

“We will crack down on those, who incite innocent people to violence and unrest and ensure that such actions are met with the strong arm of the law,” he added.