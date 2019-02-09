In Akwa Ibom, Atiku’s wife charges women to vote PDP

Wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. (Mrs.) Jennifer Douglas Abubakar, has charged women in Akwa Ibom state to vote for the PDP.

Mrs Abubakar gave the charge when she interacted with women of the state at a townhall in continuation of her series of Town Hall meetings in the south east and south states of Nigeria.

Accompanied by the wife of PDP vice presidential candidate, Mrs. Margaret Obi, wife of the national chairman of PDP, Pastor Mrs. Ene Secondus and members of the National Assembly; Mrs Abubakar charged the women to continue to support PDP, as that would guarantee them a place in the society.

“We are women that are not only in the other room, we are in the parlour and we are also in the public: We will fight for you, the Akwa Ibom women and the women of Nigeria.

“Your President candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, says I should tell you, that he believes in equity, and come February 16, when you vote for him, he will make your businesses to flourish, you will have better security, your children will go to school, all our children, not just a few”, she said.

Mrs. Abubakar, while charging the women to vote and defend their votes, also acknowledged the level of sensitization and mobilisation done by the wife of the state Governor, deaconess Martha Udom.

On his part, Governor Emmanuel Udom assured total support for the PDP candidate, saying, the partnership between Abubakar and the state, was a partnership that will work”.

Represented by his deputy, Pa. Moses Ekpo, the governor said Mrs Abubakar needed not to campaign in Akwa Ibom, as the state already had partnership with her husband.

“It’s a partnership that will bring restructuring to Nigeria, it’s a partnership that will put food on the table of every Nigerian citizen, it’s a partnership that will provide employment for our youths, women and the entire Nigeria, the partnership that will bring an end to incessant killings, a partnership that make Nigeria work again.

“One thing is very clear about Akwa Ibom state, we are the most reliable people on the face of the earth when it comes to elections. There could be a son of perdition, but that son of perdition is being swept off”, the governor added.

Earlier, wife of the state governor, Deaconess Udom, said the Akwa Ibom women had great confidence in Mrs. Abubakar and her husband.

She said, “Mrs. Jennifer will speak for women, not the one that is there now that cannot speak for the women. This one will fight for the rights of women and ensure whatever is the entitlement of women gets to them.

“That’s why we must return Atiku. We have every reason to vote for Atiku. Atiku will empower the women and ensure they have enough food for their children. With what we have done so far, there is no way PDP will not win Akwa Ibom”.

Senator Helen Esuene, who also addressed the mammoth crowd, said “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is somebody we know, he has been tested and trusted. He is a father, he is a husband, he will be just, he will unite Nigeria, he will not detribalize the country, he will industrialise the country and create more employment opportunities for the teeming youths in Nigeria”.