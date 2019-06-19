Insecurity: Nigerian governors meet in Abuja

Members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum are meeting in Abuja now with the Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi presiding. It is the first meeting of the governors after the 2019 elections.

Issues of security are expected to dominate discussions.

The inaugural meeting is coming ahead of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The meeting is expected to discuss and arrived at an agreement on issues to be discussed at the first NEC meeting in the new political dispensation.

NEC, which consist of the 36 Governors, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is the highest economic advisory body in the land and is presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, The Nation reports.

The meeting commenced at exactly 8.00pm with 22 states represented.

At the meeting were governors of Lagos, Borno, Osun, Kano, Sokoto, Ekiti, Ondo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kogi, Plateau, Ebonyi, Kastina (D), Gombe, Niger, Bayelsa, Oyo, Zamfara (D), Enugu (D), Cross Rivers (D), Imo (D), Nasarawa, Ogun.

The meeting, according to the agenda, will be reviewing Feedback on Governors’ Meeting with Mr. President on Security Review of NEC .

The meeting will also take update on NFIU Guidelines on Local Government Funds.

Other issues listed for discussion include the planned one day Workshop on World Bank’s Engagement with States; one day IGR Retreat for Governors and Chairmen of State Boards of Internal Revenue.

There will also be an update on Governors Meeting with Leadership of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, update on PHCOUR and other health related matters.

The meeting will also take briefing from the Director-General of the forum.

There will also be a presentation of Book of State on Sub-national Investment Promotion by Ms. Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Fayemi is expected to also unveil his agenda to his colleagues.