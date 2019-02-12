Jonathan, Wife, Mrs Atiku at Rivers PDP Rally

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and wife Dame Patience Jonathan on Monday, graced the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

The Jonathans were at the occasion in the company of wife of the presidential candidate of the PDP Dr. (Mrs.) Jennifer Douglas Abubakar and wife of the President of the Senate, Dr. (Mrs.) Toyin Saraki.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, wife of the PDP candidate, Mrs. Abubakar, urged women across the state to mobilise their entire household for victory for PDP on Saturday.

Mrs. Abubakar, who spoke on behalf of women, advised them to protect their votes and ensure they are counted.

She stressed the need to vote out the ‘incompetent’ government of APC, which according to her, “represents hunger, insecurity, economic hardship” and all manner of vices.

She assured women that the Atiku administration will not relegate them but will give them a level playing ground to unleash their potential.

“Avote for Atiku is a vote for a better Nigeria,” she said.

On his part, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate vowed to uphold the rule of law and protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I assure you that I will protect the constitution, protect separation of powers and will not interfere with the National Assembly and Judiciary because I believe in checks and balances.

“My administration will uphold rule of law and will never allow the rule of law to be trampled by anybody,” he pledged.

The PDP candidate also promised to complete the long abandoned East-West road and complete the dredging of old Port Harcourt and Onne sea ports, ” to create more job opportunities”.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan who was also in attendance declared that Nigerians are working hard for the election of Atiku Abubakar, because they believe he has the capacity to make Nigeria work again.