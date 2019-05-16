LGAs fiscal autonomy: Ex-councillors commend Buhari

The All Former Councillors Forum of Nigeria, on Thursday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his confirmation of fiscal autonomy granted to Local Government Administrations in the country.

The forum made the commendation in a “Letter of Commendation” to the President, jointly signed by its National Chairman, Chigozie Eze and Public Relations Officer, Matthew Ochonogor.

The forum in a letter in Abuja, described the fiscal autonomy to the third tier of the government as the best, needed for accelerated development.

It added that the autonomy would also help to reduce youth restiveness, unemployment and social crises and as well as deepening of democracy at the grassroots.

The forum however, urged state governors to create smooth running environment for Local Government Administrations by allowing duly elected officers to administrate the LGs and not Caretaker Committees.

The letter reads: On behalf of All Former Councillors Forum of Nigeria, may we crave your indulgence to warmly send our deep seated/heartfelt appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent confirmation of fiscal autonomy to LG administration which you graciously granted the third tier of the government.

“The LG has tremendously suffered maladministration in the hands of successive state governments.

“The new re-direction of granting fiscal autonomy to the third tier of government, is the best way for accelerated development, reduction of youth restiveness, unemployment and social crises and as well as deepening democracy in the grassroots.

“The forum strongly commends the President for this great achievement.

“We therefore urge state governors to create a smooth running environment for LG administration by allowing elected officers to administer the councils, not Caretaker Committees as seen in some states.

“Please accept our warm regards,” it added.