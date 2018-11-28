Maiduguri set for President Buhari

Borno Government on Tuesday called on the people of the state to come out en masse, to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari, during his visit to Maiduguri, the capital.

Buhari is visiting the state to attend the 2018 Chief of Army Staff (COAS) annual conference in Maiduguri. Earlier reports also indicated that the president may use the opportunity of the visit to meet troops fighting the Boko Haram insurgents.

Alhaji Muhammad Bulama, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, asked the people to turn out in large number, in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Bulama said that the president would visit the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-kanemi and also inaugurate the army’s annual conference.

“On behalf of Gov. Kashim Shettima; I have the pleasure to announce that President Muhammadu Buhari, is paying a one-day official visit to Borno State tomorrow”, Bulama said.

“The president is specifically visiting Maiduguri to declare open the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference which was originally slated for Benin, Edo State.

“On arrival; the president will proceed to the palace of Shehu of Borno to pay courtesy visit and thereafter proceed to the venue of the conference.

“Mr. President is expected to head back to the Maiduguri International Airport en route to Abuja”.

Bulama called on the people, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), clubs and associations, civil servants, labour unions, academics, students, traders, APC members and supporters of the president to troop out en masse and line up the streets to welcome the president.

The commissioner said President Buhari deserves a second term in office, and as a man who demonstrated love for Borno, the people are duty bound to reciprocate the gesture by showing him love and support.