Military winning war against Boko Haram: DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has again reassured Nigerians that the military is winning the fight against Boko Haram terrorism and will not rest on its oars until terrorism is wiped out of the country.

However, it expressed concerned about mischievous reports by section of the media aimed at discrediting the efforts of troops in the North East.

According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen. John Agim, the Acting Director Defence Information – DDI, the report is being spearheaded by a particular foreign news agency that the Armed Forces is losing the battle against insurgency. He did not name the agency.

Agim, however, said that the report was not true, adding that such malicious articles should be disregarded while the military would continue to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

“The report was calculated to dampen the spirit of the troops at the theatres of operation and to demean the successes recorded so far in the war against terrorism.

“It is more worrisome when such an ill-informed report is coming from a supposed credible news agency expected to be a partner in progress.

” It agitates the mind whether the reporter is working in isolation or speaking the mind of its sponsors.

“It is a well known fact that terrorism thrives on publicity and propaganda.

“It is also known that some journalists work for Boko Haram and fraternize with terrorist commanders against the standing forces to whip up sentiment,” he said.

Agim said that at the heat of Boko Haram insurgency, the armed forces with limited weapon chased Boko Haram out of Abuja and other cities into Sambisa Forest.

“How much more now that the military is well equipped with determined troops to take on any terrorist group, be it Boko Haram or Islamic State In West Africa.

“If this is still seen as struggling by the purveyors of the false report, then the word may have assumed a new meaning,” he said.

The DDI said the truth remains that the military strategy of drawing out the enemy had been a great success as hundreds of terrorists had met their waterloo in their desperate attempts to recapture some cities in the North East.

He said the military would continue to do this until terrorists and terrorism were completely annihilated, adding that it was “insensible to attempt to rewrite the script and make the military look like the losing side.”

Agim urged Nigerians to be wary of uncomplimentary remarks about our nation and its armed forces by sympathisers of terrorist organisations.