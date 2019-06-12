Moshood Abiola National Stadium: Buhari shames Obasanjo again

President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed the Abuja National Stadium as Moshood Abiola National Stadium, crowning the national atonement for the injustice of June 12.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo(1999-2007) ignored public appeals to do the same during his tenure, just as he failed to accord June 12 and its symbol, Abiola any recognition.

Abiola a billionaire businessman and winner of June 12 election in 1993, was also a sports lover, that earned him the honour as “Africa’s Pillar of Sports”.

Buhari renamed the Stadium in his speech marking the Democracy Day Celebration in Abuja.

“As we all know, correcting injustice is a pre-requisite for peace and unity. As part of the process of healing and reconciliation, I approved the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day and invested the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola and Babagana Kingibe with National Honours, as I did with the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. The purpose was to partially atone for the previous damage done in annulling the Presidential elections of that year.

“Today, I propose the re-naming of the Abuja National Stadium. Henceforth it will be called MOSHOOD ABIOLA NATIONAL STADIUM.”