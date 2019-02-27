Muhammadu Buhari declared winner

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Wednesday declared winner of Saturday’s presidential elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer for the 2019 presidential elections, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration at 4.37am.

Incumbent President Buhari of the All Progressives Party (APC) polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat the country’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 11,262,978 votes.

Making the declaration, Yakubu said: “That Muhammadu Buhari, having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the provision of the electoral act is hereby declared the winner of the presidential election.’’

He announced that certificate of return will be issued to the President-elect and Vice President-elect by 2 pm on Wednesday.

Yakubu gave the scorecard of all the parties as follows:

A 19209

AA 14380

AAC 33,953

AAP 8902

ABP 4523

ACD 11,325

ACPN 7223

ABC 97874

ABP 54930

AGA 4689

AGAP 3071

ANDP 3104

ANN 16779

ANP 3586

ANRP 4340

APA 36866

APC 15,191,847

APDA 26558

APGA 66851

APM 26039

APP 3585

ASD 2146

AUN 1092

BNPP 1649

CAP 1111

CC 2391

CNP 1874

DA 2769

DPC 5242

DPP 14483

FRESH 4554

FJP 4174

GDPN 41852

GPN 4924

HDP 1663

ID 1845

JMPP 1853

JP 1911

LM 1438

LP 5074

MAJA 2651

MMN 14540

MPN 2752

NAC 2279

NCMP 1378

NCP 3799

NDCP 1192

NDLP 1588

NEPP 1524

NFD 4096

NIP 2248

NNPP 6111

NPC 10081

NRM 6229

NUP 5323

PCP 110196

PDP 11,262,978

PPA 21822

PPC 8979

PPN 4622

PT 2613

RAP 2972

RBNP 1792

RP 2388

SDP 34746

SNC 28680

SNP 3941

UDP 3170

UP 1561

UPN 1631

WTPN 732

YES 2394

YPP 21886