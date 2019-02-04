My husband will fix Nigeria’s economy – Mrs Atiku

Mrs Titi Atiku, wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that her husband has the capacity to fix Nigeria’s ailing economy.

Mrs Atiku said this on Monday during PDP Women Presidential Campaign Rally in Makurdi.

She said the former vice-president he had the grasp of solutions to the challenges facing the country.

”He is a job creator, an economist, an educationist and a philanthropist who has a lot of compassion for the country.

“He wants Nigeria to start working again, which explains why he is vying for the position.

”I urge you to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) and vote in the PDP. Do not allow members of the APC to deceive you. Do not mortgage your votes.

”If you mortgage your votes, you are automatically mortgaging your future and that of your children and your unborn generations.

“A vote for PDP is a vote for development at all levels,” she said.

She gave the assurance that Atiku would run an all-inclusive government where all and sundry would be given a sense of belonging.

”He will ensure that the dividends of democracy trickle down to all Nigerians irrespective of parties and religious affiliations,” she said.

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue while corroborating her position said Atiku was the only presidential candidate with the capacity to liberate the country.

”He has been tested and trusted. As a result of this and other sundry reasons, Benue people are prepared to vote him en masse. Benue remains for him and other PDP candidates,” he said.

The governor identify insecurity was the topmost challenge the state was facing.

He, however, expressed confidence in the ability of Atiku to fix the challenge if elected president.

Ortom said he would not allow elections to be rigged in the state, saying “every vote must count”.

Also, Mrs Yemisi Suswam, wife of the former governor of state urged the electorate to vote for all PDP candidates during the general elections and advised them to protect their votes.

On her part, Wife of Benue Governor, Mrs Eunice Ortom, told Mrs Atiku that Benue women were anxiously awaiting Feb.16 to cast their votes for her husband.