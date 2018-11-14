N37bn fraud: Trial of Ex-Air Force Chiefs to start afresh

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday re-arraigned the three former Air force chiefs, Air Marshal Amosu Nunayon, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun and Air Commodore Gbadebo Olugbenga on 13 counts amended Criminal charges.

Before the arraignment, the presiding judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke in a ruling dismiss an application filed before the court by the defendants to discharge and acquit other defendants that have been removed from the former charge.

After reading the charges, the accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges, thereafter their counsel, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde leading two other Senior Advocate of Nigeria and nine other lawyers urged the court to allow the defendants to continue on their former bail when they were first arraigned before the court.

Justice Aneke, while acceding to the request of the counsel to the defendants adjourned till Tuesday for trial to commence.

The commencement of the case afresh was as a result of the elevation of the former presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Idris to the Court of appeal.