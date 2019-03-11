NAF destroys insurgents’ logistics in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE , has destroyed Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ vehicle at Tumbun Sale and Tumbun Allura in Borno.

NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the ATF equally destroyed some logistics infrastructure of the ISWAP at Tumbun Sale and Tumbun Allura on the fringes of Lake Chad in the state.

Daramola explained that the operation was conducted following intelligence reports indicating the presence of ISWAP fighters with some vehicles and logistic support items were “well camouflaged under the dense vegetation within the settlements.”

”Accordingly, a NAF Alpha Jet, supported by an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, was dispatched to attack the terrorists’ hideouts in successive strikes resulting in damage to several structures as well as the destruction of one of the terrorists’ vehicles, which was seen engulfed in flames,” he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.