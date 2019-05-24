Nigeria begins campaign against Qatar in Tychy

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles hope to get the three points when they meet Qatar today in their opening game of the Poland 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which kicked off yesterday. The Flying Eagles believe that a good start against the Arabs will put them in good stead to win the trophy, which they have twice won the silver medal.

The game kicks off at 5.00 p.m. Nigeria time. The second match of Group D, between Ukraine and USA, will begin at 7.30 p.m. Nigeria time.

Today’s game against Qatar will hold at the 15,300–capacity Tychy Stadium. It is the opening match of Group D and according to team captain, Ikouwem Udoh Utin, it will set the pace for a good outing for Nigeria in the competition.

According to Utin, “It is a big match for us, as every other match in this competition. We know the importance of picking up the three points in our first match, which is why we are determined to go all out.

“Taking the first three points will help us plan our approach better for the remaining matches in the group phase, and also boost our confidence.”

The team is lodged at the Vienna House Hotel in Katowice from where they will move to Tychy.

Thenff.com reports that Coach Paul Aigbogun and his assistants have somewhat calibrated a new ensemble, leaving out half of the squad members from the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic in February, where the team earned the ticket to Poland, and infusing a number of exciting talent in midfield and attacking realms.

While the choice for the number one shirt is between Detan Ogundare and Olawale Oremade (who was custodian in Niger), Valentine Ozornwafor and Igoh Ogbu are likely to keep their spots in central defence. Captain Ikouwem Utin would be at left back, while Jamil Muhammad could be at right back.

In the midfield, much attention will be on the England–based duo Nnamdi Ofoborh and Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru, as well as AC Perugia of Italy’s former junior international Kingsley Michael. In this sector also are home–based professionals Effiom Maxwell and Aniekeme Okon, who are rapid raiders on their day.

Dele-Bashiru, of England champions Manchester City has already been tipped by world football–ruling body, FIFA, as one of the players from whom much is expected in Poland.

At the fore, Nigeria has a cosmopolitan flavour with England–based Chinonso Emeka, Norway–based Jerome Adams, Czech Republic–based Tijani Muhammed, Sweden–based Henry Offia and home–based Success Makanjuola vying for available spots.

Aigbogun told thenff.com yesterday that the group is aware of the pedigree of Nigeria at the FIFA U20 World Cup and cannot afford to under-perform.

“We have a tough history to match. Silver medals on two occasions and bronze medals once, and a number of quarterfinal appearances. That’s why we must start very well, by taking the points against Qatar and then march on with confidence and self-assurance.

“We are flying the flag of nearly 200 million Nigerians, as well as that of the African continent. We have put a lot of work into building a squad that will make Nigeria and Africa proud.”