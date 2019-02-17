Nigerian Army: 5 Boko Haram fighters killed in Buni Yadi attack

Five Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs) were killed as they attempted to ransack a military base at Buni Yadi, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to army spokesman, Col Sagir Musa, the terrorists struck at about 06:05 hours (pm) on Saturday 16 February.

Although the terrorists stormed the military base with four gun trucks, one Mine Resistant Ambush Protection,one MOWAC and assorted arms and ammunitions, they were outgunned by the vigilant Nigerian troops.

Among the arms seized from them were nine AK 47 rifles, one Anti Aircraft gun, 121 rounds of 12.7 mm Anti Aircraft ammunitions, 36 hand grenades, 295 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, four Improvised Explosive(IED) Device, one IED cylinder, one RPG bomb, one RPG bomb charger and one gun truck. Also seized from them was one Bajaj Motorcycle.

However, four Nigerian soldiers, including an officer died in the crossfire.Five soldiers were wounded.

Col. Musa said the wounded are stable and are receiving treatment in the Brigade Field Ambulance.

Boko Haram terrorists in the last 24 hours stepped up their campaign against Nigeria. On Saturday, they also made an unsuccessful attack on Maiduguri.

While Nigerian troops eliminated, in an ambush, three unidentified key commanders of Boko Haram at Warawara general area of Borno, another set of terrorists sneaked into Maiduguri on Saturday morning to cause some havoc.

According to acting army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, the insurgents, using Person Borne Improvised Explosive Device (PBIED) struck at Jidimari community in Jidari Polo area of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

“This is in their highly desperate, orchestrated and collaborative resolve with their cohorts and sponsors to scuttle the 2019 General Elections”, Sagir Musa said.

Consequently, troops of 251 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Civilian JTF immediately repelled the attack, mopped up and cleared the general area.

“The encounter led to the elimination of 3 Boko Haram terrorists and recovery of 2 AK 47 rifles.

“Unfortunately, 4 innocent civilians lost their lives as a result of terrorists gun fire in addition to lethal explosion arising from PBIED mainly targeted at a mosque at a prime time of early morning prayers.

The carrier of the PBIED and a CJTF who strived to prevent the suicide bomber from accessing the mosque also died.

“At the moment, troops have dominated the area, cordon and search as well as exploitation are concurrently ongoing

In the Warawara ambush, the troops seized from the terrorists two AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Magazines, Assorted Charms and one motorcycle.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has commended the troops for successes being recorded in recent times, in the various operational arenas especially in the North East.

He also enjoined all personnel to remain resolute, alert and decisive as well as professional in the discharge of onerous national assignment.

Nigerian Army also expressed appreciation to all those who passed timely credible information that aided the successful abortion of attempted attack on troops position in Buni Yadi.