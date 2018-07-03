Nigerian govt. tasks African leaders on corruption

The Federal Government has stressed the need for African countries to continue to strengthen anti-corruption laws and enforcement institutions and systems.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call at the just concluded 33rd Session of Executive Council of African Union in Mauritania.

A statement by Ms Sarah Sanda, the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, on Monday in Abuja, quoted Onyeama as saying “there is need to constantly promote a culture of transparency, credibility and accountability on the continent.

“The cost of winning the fight against corruption is a price that must be paid by all African countries and governments.

“We are convinced that with greater determination and renewed political will, coupled with the required moral obligation and continued support of all Africans, we all will triumph over corruption.”

Onyeama assured the Executive Council of the unwavering commitment of Federal Government to spearhead the fight against corruption.

He added that “so far, President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to sustain the anti-corruption fight to ensure Africa’s transformation.“More anti-corruption activities are lined up to be hosted after this summit in Nouakchott in the second half of the year.

“To this effect, the Champion-Leader for the annual theme will convene the African Youth Congress in Abuja in the next quarter.”

The minister said that Nigeria would work with the Chairperson of the African Union, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to achieve the objective.