No more excuses, Saraki’s aide tells Buhari

Mr Bankole Omisore, the Special Adviser to the former Senate President Bukola Saraki on New Media, has congratulated the newly elected Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on his job without excuses.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari pointed to the delay in passing the 2019 budget as proof of the low level of patriotism on the path of outgone National Assembly leadership.

Omisore has now charged the president to hit the ground running since his anointed candidates have been elected.

He tweeted: ”Wishing Senator Ahmed Lawan the very best as the President Of the @NGRSenate Of 9th Assembly. With the president now having HIS candidate as the chairman of National Assembly, I pray this will bring an end to excuses & blame game and Nigerians can get dividends of democracy.”