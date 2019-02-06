No one can Islamise Nigeria, Osinbajo declares

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has dismissed reports and claims that President Muhammadu Buhari or anyone for that matter has plans to Islamise Nigeria.

Osinbajo, who resumed his unique Family Chat at Kurudu, FCT, told a mammoth crowd that no one is trying to impose any single religion on the country.

He explained that the propaganda peddled by naysayers was aimed at discrediting President Buhari who already had a record that shows he is a detribalized leader.

“I have interacted with this man (President Buhari), he is an honest man, he has no intention whatsoever of imposing his religion on anybody at all,” he told the crowd at Kurudu.

Prof Osinbajo added that, “In our cabinet, there are 20 people who are Christians, 18 who are Muslims and our Head of Service (Winifred Oyo-Ita) is a Christian from Winners Chapel. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (Boss Mustapha) who is the highest civil servant is also a Christian, so there is no way in the world that anybody will tell you that. They are only spreading propaganda and they are trying to discredit the man (Buhari) but they are telling a lie.”

Osinbajo added that this was how they previously lied that President Buhari was sponsoring Boko Haram and had told the terrorist group to attack the Jonathan government.

“In 2015 when we were coming into office, they said this man (Buhari) is the one sponsoring Boko Haram, they said it was because he didn’t mean well for Jonathan’s government, but it was a lie because on 24th July, 2014, Boko Haram attacked Buhari in Kaduna, killed 82 people including seven of Buhari’s relatives who were with him”.

“That is the same Boko Haram that they claimed he was sponsoring but now everybody knows that his not behind Boko Haram, the same Muhammadu Buhari is the one who drove Maitatsine out of this county, when Maitatsine was in this country and he is doing same thing to Boko Haram.

Osinbajo had earlier visited the family of late Major Solomon Kabiru Umaru.

The gallant army officer passed out from Nigeria Defence Academy in 2003. His last unit was 143 battalion, Ovin. He died on the 17th December 2014 serving the nation in the North East.

Prof Osinbajo also had a chat with his wife, Mrs Gloria Umaru and three kids Ruth, Solomon Jnr and Sarah.