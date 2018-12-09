OBJ: I cannot tell Nigerians who to vote for

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that he had no preferred candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

Obasanjo said he would not tell Nigerians to vote or not to vote for any particular candidate, but should vote wisely.

Obasanjo, who some people believed had decided to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he needed Nigerians to vote for a credible candidate.

He had at the book launch of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan urged Nigerians not to vote for thieves.

He made the remarks at the 27th annual Owu National Convention, held in Iwo, Osun.

The former President urged Nigerians to vote for credible candidates, who can liberate the country.

In his remark, Chairman, Supreme Council of Owu Obas, Oba Hammed Oyelude, said Owu, being the largest Yoruba speaking ethnic group in the South West, has been contributing to the development of Nigeria.

Hammed, who is the Olowu of Owu Kuta, said Royal Union of Owu People (ROUP) is not a political party, but must contribute to the policy direction of the country.

He called on Owu people to participate in politics, in order to have a say in the running of the affairs of the country and be able to contribute their quota.

Oyelude also called on sons and daughters of Owu to support and vote for any Owu indigene contesting for any political office.