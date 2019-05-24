Ogun governor-elect promises good governance

Ogun State Governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, has promised to deliver good governance to the people of the state once he is inaugurated as the state governor.

Abiodun, who described the task as daunting, said the challenges were many while the resources were limited.

He spoke in Abeokuta, the state capital on Thursday, during a public lecture titled “Good governance in public administration” organised as part of activities lined up for his inauguration.

He said, “I am confident that once we have the most important currency in our piggy bank — the trust of the people earned through openness in the conduct of government affairs, accountability, integrity, engagement — our administration will have all it requires to deliver on our campaign promises and have the shield to navigate successfully through landmines.

“In all our decisions and conduct, the government will be fair, just, equitable and inclusive. These are non-negotiable principles that will underpin government operations.”

He said in his efforts to provide good governance, he had set up an economic transition committee and work groups to further elaborate on his government’s agenda, “Building our future together.”

According to him, the agenda is to provide a roadmap that identifies specific initiatives and timelines.

He added, “We have compiled the list of basic needs of the people across all the local governments in the state. These include rural and township roads, primary health care centres, public primary and secondary schools, with indication of their current condition and categorisation as to the required efforts to turn around their fortunes.

“The next phase in this process is to engage the local communities to jointly determine the priorities for government intervention in the infrastructure in their areas.

“The intention here is to ensure government expenditures are aligned with the prioritised needs of the people and they are constantly engaged in matters that affect them.”

The guest speaker, Prof Pat Utomi, said the trouble with Nigeria was because the country did not understand that human progress was based on production output.

“What we have to do is understanding that we must be continually accountable to the people.

“We are just agents, and agents are not bigger than the people who have sent them on an errand,” he said.

While setting agenda for the incoming government in the state, Utomi advised Abiodun to embark on training and re-training of the public service.

He added, “What it takes for things to done today is much than IQ. It involves emotional intelligence.

“We need to begin to train and re-train them to understand where the political actors are coming from and what they want to achieve. It is possible to make them partners in that process without spoiling the so-called neutrality of the service.

“Treat civil servants well and get them to get things done. What you need to do is to build learning where the organisation or your country is going.

“We need to identify what the key issues of today are and how to confront those issues.

“We have to realise that the era of sharing money is gone.“

The chairman of the event and a co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank, Fola Adeola, warned the governor-elect against putting himself and cronies above the rule of law.