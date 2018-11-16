Operation Green Sweep: NAF destroys Boko Haram camp in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) Camp at Buk along the Ajigin-Talala-Buk axis near Alagarno forest in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Daramola, the operation was carried out on Wednesday.

“The operation was conducted after intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions led to the discovery of a new camp with structures hidden under the thick vegetation, including a suspected BHT Tactical Command and Control (C2) Centre.

“Accordingly, an Alpha Jet aircraft and two Mi-35 attack helicopters were detailed to attack the camp, inflicting significant damage to the C2 Centre,” he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, working in concert with surface forces, would sustain the tempo of operations with a view to destroying all remnants of the terrorists in Borno.

The NAF through the ATF on Wednesday commenced “Operation Green Sweep” “an air Interdiction” targeting selected BHT locations within the fringes of Lake Chad as well as areas around the Alagarno Forest near Sambisa in Borno.

The NAF said the operation is aimed at further degrading the remnants of the terrorists, curtailing their freedom of action and denying them bases from which they could launch attacks.