Oshiomole in trouble, splinter APC group wants him out

The Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) has filed a suit seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining Mr Adams Oshiomole and 53 others from parading themselves as or claiming to be officers of APC.

The suit which was filed on Thursday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, also wants the defendants restrained from performing any duty as officers of the party in any capacity.

Respondents in the suit are the National Executives, led by Oshiomole, members of National Working Committee, the chairmen of each of 36 states executive council, INEC and APC.

The suit was filed by Mr Tolu on behalf of Alhaji Buba Galadima, Mr Kazeem Afegbua, Mr Nicholas Asuzu and Hadi Ametuo as plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs are among other reliefs, asking for a declaration that the APC national convention election of June 23 be declared as invalid, null and void.

“We, who are members of R-APC want a declaration that having regard to the constitution of the APC, particularly Article 20, the Constitution, and the Electoral Act, the election conducted by the party at Eagle Square Abuja, on June 23 as invalid , null and void.

“Particularly the purported election of the following persons into the following offices; National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, National Welfare Secretary Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, National Financial Secretary Alhaji Tunde Belio, National Physically Challenged, Misbahu Didi, Zonal Secretary North-Central Dr. Zakari Muhammed and Zonal Organising Secretary North-Central Ibrahim Abdul.

“Others are, Zonal Women Leader North-Central, Hassana Abduliahi, Ex-Officio North-Central, Nelson Abba, Zonal Secretary North-East Abubakar Sadiq, Ex-Officio North-East, lsah Azare, Zonal Secretary North-West Tukur Gusau, and Zonal Organising Secretary North-West Abdulmunab Muhammad.

“A declaration that there being no valid election at the June 23 National Convention of the APC, thereby leaving a vacuum, the reform-minded faction of APC known as R-APC validly constituted the plaintiffs and the other national officers and state executives of APC to fill the vacuum and act in interim capacities as officers of the APC.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from parading themselves or claiming to be officers of the APC or performing any function as officers of the party in any capacity as their elections and swearing-in as officers of APC is invalid, null and void.”

In a 39- paragraph statement of claim, the plaintiffs claimed that the APC was harbouring intractable divisions and the party was awaiting a massive implosion.

The statement also claimed that the party might finally collapse unless steps were taken by reform-minded members to address the issues.

They also claimed that APC had become factionalised and it was no longer a secret as the crisis tearing the party to pieces at the national and sub-national levels was in public domain.

They further claimed that the manner in which the national convention of the party was conducted had deepened the division within the party and exacerbated the leadership crisis.

In the suit, they also claimed that most members of the party felt alienated which had resulted in open and massive divisions, factionalization, and disenchantment within the rank and file of the party.

A date has however, not been fixed for the hearing of the suit.