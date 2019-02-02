Osinbajo escapes death as Chopper crashes

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has escaped death as his Chopper crash landed in Kabba, Kogi State on Saturday.
Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Vice President, Laolu Akande disclosed this on his twitter handle, @akandeoj.
According to him, the Chopper crash landed in Kabba, but that Osinbajo and others in the Chopper were all safe.
“VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi State,” he said.