Osinbajo heads to U.S, meets Pence

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Nigeria on Saturday for U.S. where he will be meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Mr Mike Pence, and other key groups and interests in the country.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Ahead of his meeting with Pence on Wednesday in Washington D.C, Osinbajo will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.

In his meeting with Pence, Osinbajo will be discussing matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the U.S.

He will be speaking on Nigeria’s economic prospects and other related matters in his meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations.

The vice president is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.