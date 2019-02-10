Oyo pays 88 pensioners N203m gratuity

The Oyo State Government on Friday paid another batch of 88 pensioners the sum of N203,700,017.81k, as gratuity.

It would be recalled that the state government has been paying the outstanding gratuities of its retirees whenever the monthly salary of the workforce is being paid hence the payment of this new batch alongside the payment of the January 2019 salaries of the workers on its payroll.

The State Head of Service, Mrs. Olawumi Ogunesan while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries at the Old Ministry of Establishment and Training at the Secretariat, Ibadan said that the payment was for the year 2012 Gratuity for another set of retired civil servants and teachers, under the payroll of the State government across all the grade levels.

The Head of Service, who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Mrs. Adejoke Eyitayo noted that Governor Abiola Ajimobi led administration will not waver in its commitment to the welfare and well-being of both serving and retired civil servants.

She stressed that the State Government will continue to pay gratuity to pensioners based on merit without any influence or favour, explaining that the government is committed to paying the outstanding gratuity of another set of pensioners upon the next payment of salaries.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ladokun Abiodun and Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun appreciated Governor Abiola Ajimobi for releasing the huge amount of money as their gratuity, pointing out that the procedures adopted in the disbursement of the money was based on merit as nobody collected anything from them before getting the money.