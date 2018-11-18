Police boss happy with election coverage

The Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, commended security personnel for their high level professionalism, civility, politeness, firmness and unbiased conducts during the by-elections conducted on Saturday.

The by-election into House of Representatives were conducted in Katsina, Kwara and Bauchi.

In a statement issued by the Spokesman of the Police, Mr. Jimoh Moshood on Sunday in Abuja, Idris is also elated with the performance of police personnel and that of other security and safety agencies.

He also appreciated the law abiding attitude and peaceful conduct of the good people of the states.

Idris particularly commended the Commissioners of Police in the states and those who presided over security in Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Kankiya/Kusada/Ingawa Federal Constituency of Katsina State and Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

“The Inspector General of Police deeply appreciates the high level commitment of the Police Personnel and that of other Security and Safety Agencies in ensuring adequate security, secured and conducive environment for free and fair Bye-Elections in the affected Federal Constituencies in Kwara, Katsina and Bauchi States.

“The Force equally appreciates the law abiding attitude and peaceful conduct of the good people of Kwara, Katsina and Bauchi States, the Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Staff, Local and Foreign Election Monitors/Observers, Situation Room Election Observers/CSOs, other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the Media and other critical stakeholders for a good working relationship with the security personnel deployed for the election.

“The good disposition and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by most of the political parties in the elections which doused fear and tensions during the elections is gratifying and highly commendable.

As a lead security agency in election security in a democracy, the IGP once again commends the police for their sacrifice, collective patriotism and commitment in ensuring that the elections were conducted in an atmosphere of peace devoid of any breach of public peace and security throughout the period of the elections.

“The impressive performance of the Police personnel to ensure law and order, and a successful election is a clear testimony of the capability of the Nigeria Police Force in its renewed commitment to continue to adhere to International Best Practices in the conduct of elections in the country now and the upcoming 2019 General Election.’’

The Nigeria Police Force, he said would continue to sustain the elections security successes recorded in gubernatorial elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, and the just concluded by-elections.