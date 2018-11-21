Presidency calls for investigation of Bishop Orieke over alleged Buhari’s death rumour

The presidency has reportedly written to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate Bishop Eze Orieke who allegedly posted a death rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari on a Facebook page.

Punch reports that the special assistant to the president on prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla wrote and addressed the letter to the director general of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The petition mentioned that Bishop Eze Orieke made the false claim with purported documents from the London Bridge Hospital (Regional Medical Laboratory) to back it on the wall of a Facebook group called Ohafia Political Forum.

“The said documents are attached herewith for your attention and consideration.

“It is a notorious fact and incontrovertible proof that his excellency, Muhammadu Buhari is not dead but very much alive and kicking.”

He added that the post on Facebook and the documents attached to it by the said Orieke “are fake and calculated to cause panic, disaffection and undermine national security.”

The report also mentioned that copies of the documents, allegedly attached to the Facebook post and forwarded by Obono-Obla included a purported death certificate issued by the National Population Commission indicating that President Muhammadu Buhari died of cardiac arrest in Abuja on September 19, 2017.

“It is ill-motivated, distasteful and made in extreme bad faith,” of the documents in his petitions.

Obono-Obla said the act violated the provisions of section 24(1)(a),(b) and (2)(a),(b),(c)(i),(ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition & Prevention etc) Act, 2015.

Offences under the said provision carry between three to 10 years imprisonment with or without fines ranging between N7m and N15m.

“In the light of the above, I respectfully urge you to investigate this matter,” Obono-Obla added.