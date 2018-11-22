Presidential debate: Buhari, Atiku to clash on Jan. 19

The Nigerian Election Debate Group has fixed Jan.19, as date for presidential debate that will see candidates of different political parties unveil their plan for country ahead of the 2019 general election.

The group’s chairman, Mr John Momoh who disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a press conference said the vice presidential candidates would slug it out on Dec. 14, 2019.

Momoh who is also the chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), noted that the debates would hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and would be broadcast live by all BON member stations.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as his running mate.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with Mr Peter Obi as his running mate.