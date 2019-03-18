Raid on Onnoghen’s farm: Our story – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has explained its own side of the story after it was alleged that the commission raided the farm of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen on Saturday.

Operatives of the commission, a cameraman and policemen were said to have raided Justice Onnoghen’s farms located in the Masaka area of Nasarawa State around 3 pm on Saturday and allegedly searched the entire premises for more than three hours.

But in a telephone conversation with Channels Television, EFCC’s spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade, denied being aware of any search by operatives of the agency on the property reportedly linked to the suspended CJN.

The denial comes barely 24 hours after the EFCC dismissed reports of raiding Justice Onnoghen’s residence.

According to the anti-graft agency, it never went to the CJN’s house.

There were also reports about an invitation from the EFCC to the CJN, however, the EFCC said it did not extend any such invitation.

While describing these reports as ‘fake news’, the anti-graft agency urged Nigerians to disregard all unfounded claims and be rest assured that the commission will fight corruption in line with the agency’s mandate.

Justice Onnoghen is facing six charges bordering on failure to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account, among other charges.