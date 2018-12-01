Saudi Crown Prince meets more world leaders at G20 summit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, held more meetings on Saturday with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

He held talks with Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

They held talks on bolstering bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which plays a central role in shaping global economic policies.

On Friday, Prince Mohammed held talks on the sidelines of the summit with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean President Moon Jae-In, outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May.