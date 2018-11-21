Senate orders investigation into sealing of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly

The Senate, on Wednesday, ordered an investigation into the sealing of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly by security operatives.

The issue was raised on the floor of the Senate by Senator Bassey Akpan, representing Akwa Ibom North-East, revealed the verified Twitter handle of the Senate, @NGRSenate. He informed the Senate that the State House of Assembly was sealed off by security operatives on Wednesday morning.

In reaction, Senator Shehu Sani from Kaduna State, said, “Laying siege on the State Assembly is a serious offence.”

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki said, “As parliamentarians, we should not go partisan on this issue.

“If it’s true that security agents have invaded the House of Assembly, it is wrong and I must condemn such brutality; but if it’s so, we should not support it.”

Thereafter, the Senate directed the Committee on Police to investigate the circumstances to find out what happened and report back within 48 hours.

Saraki said, “There should be an investigation quickly to establish this and that committee should report back to us and tell us once it’s confirmed. Then we can take it from there.”