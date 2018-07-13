We’re set for Ekiti Governorship election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it is set for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

This is as more than 10,000 staff of the commission distributed sensitive materials to the 16 local government areas in the state.

TVC quoted INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abdulganiyu Raji as saying that the commission was ready to conduct free, fair and credible polls in Ekiti.

He urged people of the state, especially those who would participate in the exercise to be law abiding.

The REC urged the electorate to turn up early for the election which would begin by 8am and close by 2pm on Saturday.

He said accreditation and voting would hold simultaneously and that results from polling units would be transmitted electronically to the collation centres.