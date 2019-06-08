Speakership: PDP coalition wants Dogara to contest against Gbajabiamila

A coalition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support groups in Bauchi State has called on the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to contest for second term as Speaker.

This is coming on the heels of the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to back Mr Femi Gbajabiamila for the speakership position in the ninth assembly, despite allegation of his criminal conviction in the US.

The group, Freedom Amalgamated Youths Organisations (FAYO), at a rally in Bauchi on Saturday, said that Dogara had achieved a lot as the Speaker of the House in the last four years.

Addressing members of the coalition, the chairman of the group, Suleman Shehu, said the group decided to call on the Speaker to re-contest his position in order to consolidate on his achievements, both at the national and constituency levels.

According to the group, the Speaker had brought tremendous progress to his constituency through numerous projects which spanned his constituency and beyond.

It added that, Dogara had stood by Bauchi State and the entire North as he spearheaded the creation of the North East Development Commission, which is aimed at addressing the challenges facing the region.

Shehu noted that the commission will also put the region on the path of development which will reduce the dire humanitarian situation and displacement suffered by the people of the region, Daily Trust reports.

The chairman therefore, called on Bauchi State indigenes, especially members of the PDP and Governor Bala Mohammed, to prevail on the Speaker to contest and support his bid for the Speaker position.