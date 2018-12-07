Tanker explodes at Forte Oil Filling Station

A petrol tanker on Friday exploded at Forte Oil filling station located very close to the local airport in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

An airport source told PM News that he saw thick flames of fire emanating from the filling station located close to the airport.

It was gathered that the tanker exploded when it was discharging its content.

Fire service officials rushed to the scene of the explosion to try to put out the raging inferno.

PM News reports that the incident has caused traffic gridlock on Airport Road.

As at the time of filling this report, fire servicemen were still trying to quench the fire.