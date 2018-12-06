Trump advises OPEC not to restrict supply

US President Donald Trump has advised OPEC ahead of its meeting today, to keep crude flowing and not curb supply as he continued to lobby for lower prices.

“Hopefully OPEC will be keeping oil flows as is, not restricted. The World does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The exporters’ group will convene in Vienna, where OPEC and its allies will consider adopting output restricting measures following a dramatic 30 per cent decline in the price of oil since early October.

President Trump called the price crash, which saw the price of Brent fall from $86 per barrel in October to $60, “a tax cut for America and the world”.