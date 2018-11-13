UI graduates 7,577 first degree students with 201 First Class

As the week-long convocation ceremony of the University of Ibadan, UI, begins on Monday, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka has disclosed that a total of 7, 577 first degree students would be graduated from various faculties of the institution, with 201 of them bagging First Class.

Olayinka further stated that the graduands are 2016/2017 set as 2017/2018 set could not make the graduation due to incessant industrial action that has been the norm in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. Ironically, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has recently embarked on an indefinite strike action.

He said, “due to some disruption in academic calendar as a result of the nationwide strike embarked upon by the combined three Unions of non-teaching staff of this University; the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, the Nigerian Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, and the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, after the last convocation ceremonies, our final year students for the 2017/2018 could not complete their programmes early enough for the convocation ceremonies. In view of the foregoing, ladies and gentlemen we are having convocation for graduands of the 2016/2017 academic session. A total of 7,577 candidates are graduating with their first degree today and tomorrow”.

According to him, a total of 201 representing 2.8 per cent made first class while 1,735 representing 24.1 per cent made Second class upper division and 4,336 representing 60.6 per cent made second class lower division. Also, a total of 834 representing 11.6 per cent and 69 representing 1.0 made third class and pass respectively.

Olayinka explained, “This morning, candidates are graduating from the Faculties of Arts, Science, Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dentistry, Public Health and Law. The first degree graduands from other faculties, Distance Learning Centres and the Affiliated Institutions will have their turn tomorrow. In addition, 134 candidates will receive their Diploma in various programmes during the same period”.