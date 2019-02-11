Video: Buhari delivers special message ahead of 2019 general elections

Message

President Muhammadu Buhari has given assurance that he will not take the support of Nigerians for granted when re-elected for another four years on Feb. 16.

The president, in a widely circulated video message to Nigerians, noted that his administration had made great progress in the last three and half years.

He, therefore, enjoined the electorate to support and massively vote for his re-election to enable him to move to the NEXT LEVEL and consolidate on the successes recorded in making the country a better place.

“Fellow Compatriots, it’s been over three years since you gave me the mandate to oversee the affairs of our dear country.

“It’s not been an easy journey but with sincerity of purpose, perseverance, dedication and most importantly support from individuals like you, we have made great progress.

“Some of these achievements are visible for everyone to see, some are still in the works.

“I hereby humbly ask for your support again in the coming election to enable us to move to the NEXT LEVEL and consolidate on the successes recorded in making our country a better place. I don’t take your support for granted.

“We will continue to work to protect your interest and deliver our mandate,’’ he said.