We created new emirates to reduce burden on Emir Sanusi – Ganduje

Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has explained that the creation of four new emirates in the state was to “reduce the burden” on the Kano Emirate led by Lamido Sanusi Lamido.

“We created the emirates in order to reduce the burden on the Kano emirate,” Ganduje said while fielding questions from journalists at the inauguration of emirs of the new emirates.

“The challenges are too weighty on Kano emirate, that is why the emirate is running away from centralization of the system.”

Ganduje’s decision to sign the Kano State Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment 2019 bill into law sparked public outrage, alleging it was plotted to reduce Lamido’s influence in Kano Emirate.

The Kano Emirate was decentralised with the creation of four new emirates- Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye by Ganduje.

An order by Kano State high court on Friday asked Ganduje to suspend appointment of the new emirs.

But Ganduje on Saturday explained that the emir’s appointments preceded the court order and proceeded to inaugurating the new emirs.

However, Ganduje said the creation of the new emirates and inauguration of the emirs was not to spite Lamido but is in adherence to the people’s demands.

He opined that it will allow further development in the state.

“The creation of the additional emirates will allow us to re-examine history. This is not something new in Kano, it has happened before.

“We created emirates based on the aspirations and yearnings of our people. I am sure this development will lead to rapid development in the affected areas,” Ganduje said.

The governor noted that the new emirates had been gazetted, hence cannot be reversed.

Ganduje, who urged all district heads and leaders under the territories of the new emirs to pay homage to them, called on the new emirs to be dedicated to promoting agriculture, health and education.

At the inauguration, the emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, assured the government of upholding peace and security in their respective domains.