We received N2trn from Buhari – Governors

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, says governors are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of about two trillion naira to the 36 states of the federation.

Bagudu stated this when he addressed State House correspondents at the end of a closed door meeting between President Buhari and governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja on Tuesday.

The governor, therefore, pledged the unflinching support of the governors to Buhari administration and all tiers of government to achieve development and economic growth across the country.

“Furthermore, we used the opportunity to thank Mr. President in all he has been doing and all the successes recorded in the areas which he campaigned upon and by extension our party which are security, economy and accountability.

“We are quite happy with his support for states where close to N2 trillion was given to states in form of restructuring of loans, refunds on federal roads, refund for Paris Club, which has helped encouraged economic activities in the states, payment of salaries, payment of pensions, payment of gratuities and overall investment by infrastructural spending.

“We are also appreciative of increased investment in agriculture which has been because of conscious decision to support agriculture as a way out of economic challenges and provide economic growth,’’ he said.

On the meeting between the president and the governors, Bagudu said they were in the villa to congratulate the president on the National Assembly elections and to thank him for the confidence he had on the members of the forum.

He added that the governors were pleased with the emergence of an APC leadership at the National Assembly, which he said would help deliver more dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

According to him, the governors participated actively in all the processes that led to the emergence of the National Assembly leadership.

“We offer to work with Mr President continuously to ensure that we increase economic performance, security of our country and social cohesion.

“Well, we as progressive Governors forum will push so that that legislation and cooperation between states and federal government will intensify.

“We will be more active in ensuring investments in all areas that can provide employment and incomes.

“We will collaborate more to ensure that security is enhanced particularly when it involves state borders,’’ he said.

He said the governors expressed delight over the giant strides recorded so far by the President Buhari leadership of the country.