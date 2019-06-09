Wike appoints SSG, Chief of Staff

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of Dr Tammy Danagogo as the new Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

Wike also approved the appointment of Engr Chukwuemeka Woke as the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt.

A statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, said the two officials would be sworn in by the Rivers State Governor at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House Port Harcourt by 2pm on Monday 10th June, 2019.