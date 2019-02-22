Yobe PDP Chairman defects to APC

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Yobe, Alhaji Sani Inuwa Nguru, has defected to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nguru was led to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by Dr Mohammed Abuza, a Chieftain of the APC in Yobe, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nguru, whose defection came less than 48 hours to the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, told State House correspondents that he came to express his loyalty and `desire to return home’.

According to him, he was the first chairman of the APC after the merger in the state, adding that “anyone who has been a member of ANPP and CPC is one of Buhari’s loyalists’’.

Twelve members of Forum of Presidential candidates of political parties for good governance had earlier endorsed President Buhari’s re-election bid in Saturday’s presidential election.

The affected members subordinated their own ambitions to that of President Buhari, instead of running for the presidency on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Forum, Shitu Kabir, who is also the presidential candidate of Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), confirmed the development when members of the forum visited President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

He said they decided to throw in their lots with President Buhari because of advances made in security, economy, fighting corruption, infrastructure development, agricultural revolution and many others.

Other members of the Forum that acquiesced to the endorsement include: Edozie Madu of Independent Democrats; Danjuma Mohammed (Movement for Restoration & Defence of Democracy); Yusuf Nadabo Dantalle (Allied Peoples Movement); Ahmed Buhari (Save Nigeria Party) and Alhaji Isah B. Dansarki of the Mass Movement of Nigeria.

Others include: Ikechukwu Nwaokafor (Advance Congress of Democrats); Alista Soyode (Yes Party); Charles Ogbali (Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party); Kenneth Ibe Kalu (United Peoples Congress); Comrade Isiyaka Paul Femili (Nigeria Element Progressive Party) and Robinson Akpu of the National Democratic Liberty Party.