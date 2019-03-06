You must deliver the votes for Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, Tinubu charges APC members

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday urged party members in Lagos State to work assiduously to deliver votes to the party on March 9, during the governorship and state assembly elections.

Tinubu gave the advice while speaking at a stakeholders meeting at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja.

He challenged members to deliver massive votes in their respective polling units to the governorship candidate, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu, and all the party’s assembly candidates.

Tinubu, who addressed party faithful in Yoruba, said it was disappointing that APC performed below expectation in Lagos in the Feb. 23 elections.

He said the votes in areas like Alimosho, Oshodi, Ojo and Amuwo-Odofin were not good enough.

Tinubu said the party was not close to the 3 million votes target in the presidential election, urging members to make up for the low votes on March 9.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC had 580,814 votes in Lagos in the Feb. 23 presidential election, as against the 448,016 votes recorded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which came second.

“You should work hard to deliver massive votes to our candidates on March 9.

“You should deliver your respective polling units to ensure that our governorship candidate and all our assembly candidates win emphatically.

“The results of the Feb. 23 elections were disappointing, especially in areas like Alimosho, Oshodi and others; you must work hard to improve the result considerably on Saturday,” Tinubu said.

He urged party members to use the little time left before the election to reach out to people in their neighbourhoods to vote APC.

The APC leader particularly tasked party canvassers to double their efforts to get votes for the party.

He urged party members to shun electoral violence and vote-buying as well as other acts that violate the electoral law.

While saying he was optimistic of the party’s victory on Saturday, Tinubu assured that he would fulfill his promise to reward members who delivered massive votes for the party.

He commended members for attending the meeting despite the rains, and urged them to continue to show commitment to the party.