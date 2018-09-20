Youths Minister inaugurates NYCN new executives

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Barr. Solomon Dalung in Abuja, inaugurated the National Executive Council of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

Dalung inaugurated the 22 member-council elected in Gombe recently to serve as National Executives of the NYCN for a four year period.

While inaugurating the NEC, Dalung expressed delight that the council was being inaugurated especially since the youths council had been enmeshed in leadership crisis for the past seven years.

He said that the crisis in the council had denied youths of all the benefits to the council from local and international organisation, adding that the ministry had to intervene in the crisis.

He recalled that the settlement led to the formation of the National Transition Committee (NTC) with the mandate to conduct election. He noted that although they failed twice, the council was still able to come out of its crisis.

Dalung therefore charged the newly elected executive committee members to serve with humility,dedication and do justice to all.

He urges them to also carry along those who lost the election while also appealing to the losers to accept the results in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Speaking after the inauguration, the newly elected President of the NYCN, Bello Shagari expressed his appreciation to the minister and all staff of the Ministry for their support during and after the Gombe Congress.

He assured the minister that his NEC would never disappoint Nigerians.

He also assured the minister that every effort would be made to unite the youths irrespective of tribe,religion or region.

The Deputy President of the council Mr Innocent Nduanya added that the youths must resist the temptation of collecting money to be use for thuggery during the 2019 election.

Nduanya urged the youths to get involved in the revolution going on around the World where youths are taking over the affairs of their countries and the World.

He also urged Nigeria youths to take advantage of the not too young to run law and gradually get involved in leadership through participation.